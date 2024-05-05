Mead is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Mead will sit against a right-handed starting pitcher for the second time in as many days and seems to have lost hold of a regular role at second base after slashing just .218/.269/.276 through 93 plate appearances on the season. The Rays' infield picture will become more crowded if Jonathan Aranda (finger) is activated from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week, so Mead could be sent back to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move so he can get regular playing time.