Mead will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rookie will man the keystone for the third day in a row, though he'll be doing so against a right-handed starting pitcher (Jose Soriano) on Wednesday after his previous two starts came versus southpaws. He had been occupying the short side of a platoon with Brandon Lowe, but Mead could be poised for a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching after manager Kevin Cash indicated that Lowe tweaked his right oblique while warming up prior to Tuesday's 6-4 win. According to Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun, Cash said that it's "fair to say" that Lowe will miss some time, so expect the veteran to be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's series opener versus the Giants. Through 27 plate appearances this season, Mead has slashed .292/.370/.292 with two runs scored.