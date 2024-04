Mead went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

The 23-year-old took Will Vest deep in the sixth inning to break open a 5-5 tie. It was Mead's first homer, and first extra-base hit, of the season, but he could be running out of time to solidify his spot in the lineup with Brandon Lowe (oblique) and Jonathan Aranda (finger) on track to return in early May. Over the last 12 games, Mead is batting just .216 (8-for-37) with a 1:10 BB:K.