The Red Sox view Mead as the team's starting second baseman heading into the offseason, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Mead never had a chance to show what he could do after coming over from the Nationals at the trade deadline. He suffered a fractured wrist in just his second at-bat in a Boston uniform, and while he was added to the AL Wild Card Series roster following Roman Anthony's hand injury, he didn't log an at-bat. However, the Red Sox are confident in Mead's ability following a stellar 2026 campaign in Washington, and he should have every opportunity to win the job a the keystone. "That would be, I would say, broadly our plan," said manager Chad Tracy when asked about second base. "He was acquired for a reason. You see the numbers that kind of project at least toward a 30-home run season. And adding that, we were really excited about that."