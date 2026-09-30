The Red Sox added Mead (wrist) to their wild-card series roster Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Mead will be replacing Roman Anthony, who suffered a hand injury Tuesday and is now ineligible to play until the ALCS, should Boston advance that far. Mead has spent the past two months working his way back from a fractured wrist he suffered during his first game with the Red Sox, though the fact that he's been added to the wild-card roster suggests that he's feeling well enough to play. He'll remain on the bench to begin Game 2 against the Yankees but could be available to pinch hit.