Follow-up imagining on Mead's fractured left wrist came back clean Monday, and the infielder has been cleared to begin mobility exercises and progress toward strength work, MLB.com reports.

Mead has been able to transition out of the cast he was wearing to protect his injured hand and is now donning a splint. Though he's not yet ready to take part in full baseball activities, ditching the cast at least represents a step forward in the recovery process. The 25-year-old would still appear to have a chance at making it back from the injured list around mid-to-late September.