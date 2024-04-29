Mead is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Mead had started at second or third base in each of the past 11 games, producing only two extra-base hits while getting on base at a .238 clip over that stretch. Though the 23-year-old remains one of the Rays' top prospects, he could be at risk of losing out on an everyday role once either Jonathan Aranda (finger) or Brandon Lowe (oblique) return from the 10-day injured list. In addition to Aranda and Lowe, Junior Caminero is back to full health at Triple-A Durham and has been sizzling at the plate of late, potentially making him a candidate to join the big club if the Rays want to swap out one infield prospect for another.