The Rays optioned Mead to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Mead has been given plenty of chances by the Rays this season, but his bat never got going, as he slashed just .218/.269/.276 with one home run and a 23:4 K:BB over 94 plate appearances. The 23-year-old will look to get on track at Durham with the hopes of earning another opportunity later this season.