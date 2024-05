Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

On the bench for the third time in four games -- all against right-handed starting pitchers -- Ramirez looks as though he's fallen into a short-side platoon role. He's been playing fairly regularly against both lefties and righties for most of the season, but Ramirez's overall opportunities will likely be more limited moving forward with the Rays recently welcoming back Josh Lowe and Jonathan Aranda from the injured list.