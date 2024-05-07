Ramirez went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Ramirez garnered a start against the right-handed Mike Clevinger and made the most of it, tallying his first four-hit game of the season. The 29-year-old pushed his batting average to .286 (34-for-123) with the effort. However, starts against right-handed pitching may be become rarer for Ramirez as Josh Lowe (hamstring) returned from the injured list Monday to enter the mix for Rays outfield and designated hitter at-bats.