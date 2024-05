Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After serving as the Rays' primary designated hitter for most of the season, Ramirez could be moving into a part-time role. He's on the bench for the third time in five games, and playing time could be even more difficult to come by once Jonathan Aranda (finger) is activated from the 10-day injured list, perhaps as soon as this weekend.