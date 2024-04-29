Ramirez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Ramirez will take a seat for the second time in three days while Yandy Diaz gets a day off at first base and serves as the Rays' designated hitter after he recently returned from a left pinkie finger injury. Though Ramirez still appears to be the Rays' top option on the depth chart at DH for the time being, he'll be at risk of moving a short-side platoon role once Jonathan Aranda (finger) is activated from the 10-day injured list.