Ramirez isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over the first two games of the series. He will begin Sunday's game in the dugout as the Yankees send right-hander Luis Gil to the hill. Randy Arozarena will serve as the designated hitter Sunday, while Jonny DeLuca and Jose Siri start in left and center field, respectively.