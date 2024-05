Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a run scored Friday against the Mets.

Ramirez has started to see his playing time slip with righties on the mound, but he hit third in the order with lefty Jose Quintana starting for the Mets. Ramirez took advantage of the opportunity by recording multiple hits for the third time in his last 15 starts. Ramirez has only one home run across 115 plate appearances for the season, but he does 13 runs scored and 10 RBI.