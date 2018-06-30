Wood was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

Wilmer Font (lat) landed on the disabled list, so the Rays will add a fresh arm to the bullpen in a corresponding move. Wood logged a 3.00 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 42 innings, working primarily as a reliever at Triple-A. He only has 2.2 career innings in the majors under his belt.

