Paredes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Though Paredes made two straight starts at third base to close out the weekend series with the Dodgers and went 4-for-9 with a home run, a double and four RBI between those contests, he now finds himself on the bench for the third time in five contests. Paredes' downturn in playing time likely has less to do with his performance and more to do with Taylor Walls', who has seemingly moved out of a utility role and into a near-everyday gig. Paredes shouldn't fall out of the lineup entirely due to Walls' ability to pick up reps at second base and shortstop, but because he provides similar production to Paredes at the plate in addition to offering an upgrade as a defender and baserunner, Walls could become the preferred option at the hot corner more often than not.