Paredes went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.

He supplied the Rays' only offense by taking Alex Faedo deep in the sixth inning. Paredes is having a strong start to the season, slashing .274/.361/.512 through 23 games with six homers and 16 RBI, but he'll need to keep producing to hang onto his starting job at third base with top prospect Junior Caminero lurking at Triple-A.