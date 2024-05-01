Rays manager Kevin Cash said Paredes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers due to his body and arm "barking a little bit," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash seemed to suggest that Paredes isn't dealing with anything more than general soreness, with the skipper adding that Wednesday was an optimal time to give the third baseman a breather since he'll benefit from a two-day break with the Rays being off Thursday. Paredes, who had started each of the previous 11 games, should be back in the lineup when the Rays open their series with the Mets on Friday.