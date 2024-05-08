Paredes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

The 25-year-old continues to rake. Paredes has seven multi-hit performances in the last 12 games, a stretch in which he's batting .362 (17-for-47) with a 6:4 BB:K. The surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .299/.384/.520 with eight homers and 19 RBI, and with top prospect Junior Caminero tearing it up himself at Triple-A Durham (.340/.392/.681 over his last 12 games), Paredes is doing his best to ensure he won't lose his spot in the starting lineup once the Rays call up the 20-year-old phenom.