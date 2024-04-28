Paredes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Paredes took Erick Fedde deep for a solo shot in the top of the fourth, giving Tampa Bay an early 1-0 lead. He later singled and came around to score in the top of the ninth on a double from Harold Ramirez. The homer was the 25-year-old's seventh of the season and second in his last five games. Since April 14, Paredes has batted .314 with three home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored over 51 at-bats in 13 games.