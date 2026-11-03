The Astros exercised Paredes' $13.35 club option for the 2027 season Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Paredes appeared in a career-high 155 regular-season games in 2026 and slashed .262/.360/.447 with 25 home runs, 94 RBI, 69 runs scored and 71:88 BB:K across 659 plate appearances. Paredes entered spring training last February as the projected odd man out in the Astros' infield, but Carlos Correa ended up missing most of the season with an ankle injury that required surgery, opening up the hot corner for Paredes.