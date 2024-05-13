Paredes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Paredes was hit in the helmet by a pitch in the seventh inning of Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Yankees, but he stayed in the game after being checked out. His absence from the lineup a day later may create some level of concern about his health, but Paredes could just be receiving a maintenance day after he had started in each of the Rays' last nine games. Amed Rosario will replace Paredes at the hot corner Monday, and for now, the expectation is that Paredes will be back in the lineup Tuesday.