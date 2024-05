Paredes went 3-for-5 with a two-RBI double during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Paredes plated Josh Lowe and Randy Arozarena on a first-inning double to give the Rays an early lead. However, Tampa Bay wouldn't score again in the game, going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position outside of Paredes' double. The third baseman has generated multiple hits in five of his last 10 games and leads the Rays in home runs and RBI on the year.