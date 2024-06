Paredes went 2-for-4 with two RBI doubles and a run during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Paredes did his damage early, tagging Braxton Garrett for RBI doubles in the first and third innings Wednesday. With the pair of doubles, Paredes extended his hit streak to seven games. During that stretch, Paredes is batting .310 with eight RBI and five runs scored.