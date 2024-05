Paredes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against the Athletics.

Paredes tallied his 10th homer of the season and third of May. The performance wraps up a productive month, as he's hitting .301 with 15 RBI and 10 runs scored across 24 contests. Paredes remains locked into either the third or fourth spot in the Rays' order, so even if his power isn't consistent, he should have plenty of potential to rack up counting stats.