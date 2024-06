Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, per MLB.com.

Paredes will not start for the first time since May 13 against the Red Sox. Over the first two games of the series, the 24-year-old has gone 0-for-7 with two strikeouts. Jose Caballero will shift over to third base Sunday, while Taylor Walls starts at shortstop against Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.