Paredes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Paredes was the only source of offense for the Rays, delivering a two-run homer off Zach Pop in the top of the ninth inning. The third baseman has notched a hit in seven straight starts, batting 11-for-28 (.392) with six RBI during that stretch.