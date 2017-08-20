Faria was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left abdominal strain, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up on Faria, but it may help explain his poor run of form lately. The youngster has struggled to a 5.06 ERA over his past four starts after accumulating a 2.67 ERA through his first nine. A timetable for his return has not been established yet, but Alex Cobb (toe) should slide back into the rotation in Faria's place while he's sidelined.