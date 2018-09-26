Choi (ear/head) does not have a concussion and could return to the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi required stitches in his ear following a home-plate collision with Gary Sanchez in Tuesday's game but appears to have avoided a more serious injury. He's not expected to appear off the bench Wednesday, but the Rays are optimistic that he'll wind up missing just one game.