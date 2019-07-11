Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Expected back over weekend
Choi (ankle) is expected to return Saturday or Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
If Choi hits that timeline, he'll wind up missing just over the minimum 10 days with a left ankle sprain. He should return to a regular role at first base once healthy and will look to build on his solid .266/.351/.423 line from the first half of the season.
