Rays' Ji-Man Choi: On bench for Game 3
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Choi will be on the bench for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday.
Choi sits even with a righty (Jose Urquidy) on the mound for the Astros. Yandy Diaz will play first base in his absence.
