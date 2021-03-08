Choi went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a Grapefruit League loss to the Twins on Sunday.

After a delayed start to Grapefruit League participation due to knee soreness, Choi is quickly making up for lost time. The 29-year-old has reached safely in all three of his games thus far, and he also went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run in Thursday's contest versus the Twins. Choi will look to boost his batting average back to its previous standards in 2021 after slumping to a .230 figure across 145 plate appearances last season.