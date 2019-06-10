Wendle (wrist) has no official timeline but could return by the end of the Rays' current homestand, which runs through Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wendle remains on target to return near the end of the 6-to-8 week timetable that was given when he fractured his wrist back in late April. He's been on a rehab assignment since Thursday and could be back in Tampa after just a few more games.