Rays' Joey Wendle: Two hits in loss to White Sox
Wendle went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.
He's put together a modest seven-game hitting streak, hitting .400 (10-for-25) during that stretch to boost his slash line on the season back up to .288/.340/.405. With Daniel Robertson (thumb) banged up and Tommy Pham (foot) on the disabled list, Wendle should once again be a relative fixture in the Rays' lineup, whether at second base or in left field -- where he needs only four more games played to gain 2019 outfield eligibility in fantasy leagues that use a 20-game threshold.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart