Wendle went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

He's put together a modest seven-game hitting streak, hitting .400 (10-for-25) during that stretch to boost his slash line on the season back up to .288/.340/.405. With Daniel Robertson (thumb) banged up and Tommy Pham (foot) on the disabled list, Wendle should once again be a relative fixture in the Rays' lineup, whether at second base or in left field -- where he needs only four more games played to gain 2019 outfield eligibility in fantasy leagues that use a 20-game threshold.