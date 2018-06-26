Rays' Johnny Field: Loses hold of regular role
Field is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Field will head to the bench for the third straight contest and for the fourth time in six games. The rookie had settled in as the Rays' primary left fielder earlier this month, but the recent return of Kevin Kiermaier from the disabled list has pushed Field to the bench on a more regular basis. If Field had been running hot at the plate, the Rays likely would have found a way to consistently squeeze him into the starting nine, but he has submitted an ugly .172/.213/.276 line across 20 June games.
