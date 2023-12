DeLuca was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays along with Ryan Pepiot in exchange for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

DeLuca reached the majors for the first time in 2023, though that amounted to only 45 plate appearances. He's strong defensively, which should help him find more consistent playing time with the Rays, even if it doesn't translate to a full-time job in the outfield.