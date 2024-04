DeLuca (hand) could be ready to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham soon, Evan Closky of WTSP in Tampa reports.

It was reported a week ago that DeLuca was still experiencing soreness in his fractured lower right hand, but he's evidently made improvements since then. DeLuca hasn't played in a game since March 10, so his rehab assignment figures to take a little while. Once he's ready, he should see fairly regular at-bats in the Rays' outfield versus lefties.