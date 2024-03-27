The Rays placed DeLuca on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 25, with a fractured right hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
DeLuca suffered the injury in early March and is expected to be sidelined until at least late April. He had been pegged as a short-side platoon outfielder before the injury and should be able to get that role back once he's healthy.
