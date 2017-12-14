Rays' Jonny Venters: Returns to Tampa Bay
Venters inked a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Rays on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Venters had spent the last two seasons within the Rays' organization, and will return to the club with a new minor-league deal for 2018. During the past year, he was busy recovering from another Tommy John surgery, which only allowed him to pitch a total of 23.2 innings between four minor-league affiliates. Although 32-year-old is attempting to return from the third such surgery of his career, Venters could return to the big leagues for the first time since 2012, when he pitched in 66 games for the Braves.
More News
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...