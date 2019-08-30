Venters (shoulder) underwent surgery in mid-August to address a torn capsule in his left shoulder and will miss the rest of the season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Venters has been on the injured list since early July and now won't be able to throw for about four months, so it's no guarantee he'll be ready for spring training, assuming he opts to continue his career. The 34-year-old finished the season with 11 runs allowed and a 12:10 K:BB across eight innings with the Braves and Nationals.