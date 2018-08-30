Alvarado earned his sixth save in a win over the Braves on Wednesday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings.

The southpaw needed just 14 pitches to record his four outs, the latest installment in what has been an extended stretch of impressive efforts. Alvarado owns a 1.46 ERA and 17:2 K:BB across the 12.1 innings encompassing his 13 August appearances, and he's hasn't allowed a hit in his last seven outings overall.

