Alvarado got the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Giants, allowing a solo home run while also striking out a batter in the ninth inning.

Alvarado served up a one-out solo blast to Jakson Reetz that pulled the Giants to within a run but was able to recoup with a strikeout and line out to end the game. The hard throwing lefty has picked up seven of the team's 12 saves so far this season, registering a 4.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB in 14.2 innings.