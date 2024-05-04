Alvarado earned the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Giants, allowing one hit while logging a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Alvarado allowed a leadoff single before setting down the next three Giants, closing out the one-run victory for his sixth save of the season. After giving up five runs in his first outing of the year, Alvarado's allowed just one run in his subsequent 13 innings. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.95 with a 1.24 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB on the campaign.