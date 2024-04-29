Alvarado pitched a perfect ninth to pick up the save in an 8-6 win over the Padres on Sunday. He struck out two.

Alvarado punched out Eguy Rosario and Luis Campusano before sealing the deal on a line out from Jurickson Profar for his first save since April 20. Alvarado has converted all five of his save chances, though he has an inflated ERA after giving up five runs in just two-thirds of an inning in his first appearance of the season. The hard-throwing lefty owns a 5.06 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 10.2 innings.