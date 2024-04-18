Alvarado picked up the save Wednesday, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout over a scoreless inning against Colorado.

After keeping the Rockies off the scoreboard in the ninth inning Wednesday, Alvarado hasn't allowed a run in eight straight appearances (7.2 innings) since his nightmare five-run 2024 debut. While it'll still take some time to get Alvarado's ERA down to a digestible number, fantasy managers can take solace in knowing that Alvarado's looking like his 2023 self, when he earned a 1.74 ERA across 41.1 innings.