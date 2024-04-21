Alvarado retired the only batter he faced to record his fourth save of the season in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

With a 9-0 lead entering the top of the ninth inning, the Phillies were looking like they'd be able to give Alvarado the night off. However, manager Rob Thomson was forced to turn to the hard-throwing lefty after Ricardo Pinto allowed five runs and loaded the bases with two out to put the tying run at the plate. Alvarado promptly disposed of Andrew Benintendi on one pitch in inducing a game-ending groundout. The southpaw has notched each of the Phillies' last two saves and leads the club with four on the season. While Alvarado is Thompson's top option for saves, Jeff Hoffman could still see some chances on days the skipper elects to use the lefty earlier in games.