Alvarado picked up the save Sunday against Atlanta. He pitched a clean inning with one strikeout.

Alvarado took the mound in the ninth for the Phillies against Atlanta for the first save opportunity of Philadelphia's season. He quickly retired all three batters faced. The save is greatly reassuring for him after yielding five runs in two-thirds of an inning on Opening Day. Alvarado appears to be the leading saves candidate in a Phillies bullpen loaded with options between him, Jeff Hoffman, Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto.