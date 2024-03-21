Alvarado has allowed one run in 5.2 innings this spring, striking out six and walking two while allowing two hits.

Alvarado is heading into the regular season in good form and will be looking to build on the 1.74 ERA and 1.16 WHIP he produced in 41.1 innings last season. Those numbers helped him record a career-high 10 saves, and he could blow past that total this season with Craig Kimbrel now in Baltimore, though there's no guarantee manager Rob Thomson ever names a proper closer.