Alvarez picked up the save against the Nationals on Saturday, striking out one over one scoreless inning while issuing one walk.

Alvarado entered the game with a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and retired three of the four batters he faced to record his second save of the season. The left-hander has now made four scoreless appearances since his five-run meltdown to open the season, recording two saves over that stretch. On the downside, it took the left-hander 28 pitches to get the job done Saturday and he's now issued at least one walk in four of five appearances this season.