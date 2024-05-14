Alvarado picked up the save Monday against the Mets. He pitched a clean inning with no strikeouts.

Alvarado collected his first save since May 5 on Monday night, requiring just nine pitches to retire the Mets in the tenth inning. Outside of yielding five runs on Opening Day, the 28-year-old lefty has been a stalwart, firing a 1.06 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB over 17 innings since then. Alvarado will continue to split saves with the rest of the talented Phillies bullpen but should collect the bulk of opportunities.